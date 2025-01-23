Fire weather conditions persist in San Diego County, residents urged to prepare

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- With several brush fires erupting around San Diego County this week, dangerous conditions continued across the region on Thursday.

A Red Flag Warning remained active for inland and mountain communities through Friday morning, which means it could be another busy day for local fire crews.

The past few days have demonstrated how quickly the Santa Ana winds can cause fires to spark and spread.

On Wednesday, the Bernardo Fire scorched parts of Rancho Bernardo, burning 7 acres and threatening homes before it was contained.

Firefighters told ABC 10News the blaze had the potential to destroy 100 acres.

Firefighters on Tuesday put out the Friars Fire near Fashion Valley Mall in Mission Valley. Crews were able to contain the fire before it could damage any home, but this fire and the Rancho Bernardo blaze both triggered evacuation warnings that forced people to leave their homes.

“Our main objective was to get our cat and then we got our cat out and yeah, that was it,” a Mission Valley resident told ABC 10News. “We just, we ended up hanging around here just to see kind of if it would escalate or if the firefighters would be able to handle it. And they did such a good job. Like, they were so prepared so thanks to them we're OK."

