Fire risk remains the same despite rain from Tropical Storm Hilary

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego County saw record rain over the weekend thanks to Tropical Storm Hilary, but the precipitation did not mean that much for the region’s fire season.

Cal Fire San Diego officials said because the storm moved so fast, the water didn't soak into the ground, meaning in a couple of weeks, conditions will return to dry and dangerous.

For those in the path of the recent Coyote Fire in Potrero, the storm brought mixed feelings.

Don Hemphill, who has lived in Potrero for over 40 years, said he was glad the rain helped fire crews with the remaining hotspots, but he is worried about what future growth will look like in a few weeks.

According to Cal Fire, all 42 of the agency’s stations will remain fully staffed, with aircraft and hand crews ready to go.

Officials want the community to remember to not let their guard down and have a plan in place in case a fire does break out.

The Coyote Fire, which erupted on Aug. 17, is 100% contained after having burned over 400 acres.