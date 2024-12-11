Fire risk from holiday decorations a concern for local firefighters

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Even though the Red Flag Warning expired at 4 a.m. Wednesday morning, Cal Fire San Diego officials said the risk of brush fires in San Diego County is far from over, especially during the holidays.

Cal Fire said it only takes a single spark to cause a fire when conditions become as dry as they were this week amid Santa Ana winds.

Two firefighters were injured while battling a brush fire near the U.S.-Mexico border Tuesday. As of Wednesday morning, the Border 79 Fire is 70% contained after burning 38 acres.

Other parts of the county saw power outages and humidity falling into the single digits.

Firefighters said the fire season is now year-round because of dry vegetation and conditions like Santa Ana winds.

Now that those winds are over, firefighters are preparing for more risk from holiday decorations.

The National Park Service said holiday decorations cause almost 800 hours fires a year, but Cal Fire said a bit of planning can keep your home safe.

“If you’re using any electric features such as Christmas lights or large inflatable devices that are inside your yard, we don’t want to overload our circuitry,” said Cal Fire Capt. Mike Cornette. “So, make sure to follow the manufacturer’s instructions on how many items can be on one strand.”

Cal Fire said a few other tips can go a long way. For instance, watering your Christmas tree and keeping flammable decorations like candles away from your tree.

Also make sure to check holiday lights for damage and keep your tree away from places like exits or fireplaces.

Use surge protectors and avoid worn out outlets, cords, and appliances.