Fire helicopter rescues three people stuck on rock in Mission Trails Park

Posted at 5:44 PM, Jul 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-18 20:44:18-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Three people stuck on a rock in Mission Trails Regional Park off Mission Gorge Road in East County were rescued by a fire department helicopter Sunday.

The incident was reported at 3:08 p.m. Sunday and fire-rescue crews arrived by 3:16 p.m. at 8300 Father Junipero Serra Trail in East County, said Battalion Chief Dave Pilkerton of the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

A rescue helicopter lifted the three people from the rock about 3:30 p.m. and dropped them off near a fire truck, Pilkerton said. The three were suffering from dehydration and firefighters provided them with water.

Other than being dehydrated, they were uninjured.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
