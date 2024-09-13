Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Fire erupts at Tesla service center in Miramar, multiple cars destroyed

miramar_tesla_fire3_091324.jpg
KGTV
miramar_tesla_fire3_091324.jpg
miramar_tesla_fire_091324.jpg
miramar_tesla_fire1_091324.jpg
miramar_tesla_fire2_091324.jpg
miramar_tesla_fire5_091324.jpg
miramar_tesla_fire4_091324.jpg
Posted

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A fire destroyed multiple Tesla cars at a service center in Miramar early Friday morning.

The fire at the Tesla service center on 9250 Trade Place was reported at around 2:22 pm., according to authorities.

San Diego Police officers and Fire-Rescue crews arrived to find four Teslas fully engulfed in flames, with the fire scorching part of the service center building.

Firefighters were able to stop the flames from spreading further, but the blaze completely destroyed the four vehicles.

Police are questioning people near the business and checking surveillance cameras for clues as to how the fire started.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch Weeknights

Watch Weeknights