Fire erupts at Tesla service center in Miramar, multiple cars destroyed

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A fire destroyed multiple Tesla cars at a service center in Miramar early Friday morning.

The fire at the Tesla service center on 9250 Trade Place was reported at around 2:22 pm., according to authorities.

San Diego Police officers and Fire-Rescue crews arrived to find four Teslas fully engulfed in flames, with the fire scorching part of the service center building.

Firefighters were able to stop the flames from spreading further, but the blaze completely destroyed the four vehicles.

Police are questioning people near the business and checking surveillance cameras for clues as to how the fire started.