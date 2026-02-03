Fire erupts at Remy steakhouse restaurant in Mission Valley

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A fire burned a part of a Mission Valley steakhouse early Tuesday morning, but no injuries were reported.

At around 4:30 a.m., San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews were dispatched to the Remy restaurant (2445 Hotel Circle Place) due to a fire that erupted in the back of the business.

Responding crews arrived to find the flames, confined to a gated area, scorching some of the restaurant’s exterior walls.

KGTV

Firefighters put out the blaze before it spread further.

While the cause of the fire is unknown, SDFD officials told ABC 10News the Metro Arson Strike Team is investigating the incident.

In an Instagram Story post, restaurant officials said the eatery would be closed Tuesday and reopen on Wednesday.