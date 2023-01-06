Watch Now
Fire erupts at El Amigo restaurant in San Diego's Chollas Creek area

el_amigo_fire_sdfd_010623.jpg
San Diego Fire-Rescue Department
Fire at El Amigo restaurant on University Ave. (Jan. 6, 2023)
el_amigo_fire2_sdfd_010623.jpg
Posted at 8:36 AM, Jan 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-06 11:47:16-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A fire gutted a restaurant in San Diego’s Chollas Creek neighborhood Friday morning, but no injuries were reported.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews were called to the 5200 block of University Avenue, near 52nd Street, after a fire erupted at the El Amigo Mexican & Seafood restaurant just after 7:30 a.m.

Crews arrived to find flames burning the eatery and heavy smoke coming from the structure.

SDFD officials said that the fire burned through the restaurant’s roof, but firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading to businesses next door.

No one was inside the restaurant at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported, according to SDFD officials.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Due to the fire response, University Avenue was temporarily closed in both directions between 50th and 54th streets.

