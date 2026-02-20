Fire erupts at Cabrillo Bridge in Balboa Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A fire broke out at the Cabrillo Bridge in Balboa Park Friday morning, but San Diego Fire-Rescue crews put out the blaze before it spread.

SDFD officials said crews were dispatched to the scene just after 5:30 a.m. due to a fire reported under the bridge.

Responding firefighters located flames inside the bridge’s structural tower, according to officials.

Officials said no one appeared to be inside the structure and it was unknown how the fire started.

SDFD officials told ABC 10News they have responded to similar fires at the bridge before.

Caltrans was working to determine if the fire would affect the integrity of the bridge.