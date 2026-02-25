Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Fire erupts at Alfredo's Mexican Food restaurant in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (CNS) - Firefighters battled a fire in that erupted at an Oceanside restaurant early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Crews were dispatched shortly after 4 a.m. Wednesday to 602 N. Coast Highway at Alfredo's Mexican Food, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

Officials said firefighters contained and knocked down the blaze in under one hour, but it was difficult to put out because of a broken gas line and downed power lines.

The cause of the fire was unclear, but investigators were on the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
