Fire erupts at abandoned downtown San Diego building

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A commercial fire damaged a vacant building Monday in downtown San Diego, prompting multiple road closures in the area.

Crews were dispatched around 4:10 a.m. Monday to 1323 Sixth Ave. in the Cortez Hill neighborhood area, near the intersection of A Street, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Firefighters entered a second-floor window with a ladder and attacked flames in stairwells and the bottom level of the structure. With the assistance of 107 personnel, the blaze was knocked down in about an hour, fire officials reported.

The building was described by SDFD officials as "abandoned" but reports from the scene indicated that people were seen exiting the structure as the fire burned.

Six trucks, four medics and 13 engines were assigned to the fire, officials reported.

Closures were expected to remain in place for the next couple of hours at Sixth Avenue from Ash to B streets and A Street between Fifth and Eighth avenues as crews assess damage and check for hot spots.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire was unclear.

Personnel from National City and Coronado assisted in the effort.

