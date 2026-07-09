Fire destroys Jilberto's Taco Shop in Pauma Valley

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego County Fire Department says a fire destroyed the Jilberto's Taco Shop in Pauma Valley.

Crews responded to the restaurant located at 15265 Highway 76, just after 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Cal Fire

"As conditions rapidly deteriorated and concerns grew regarding the building's structural stability, the Incident Commander ordered all personnel to transition to a defensive strategy and withdraw from the structure," said Fire Captain Mike Cornette.

The fire caused a closure of SR-76 between Pauma Reservation Road & Cole Grade Road from 6 a.m., with lanes reopening at 8:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

Fire officials say the cause remains under investigation by the San Diego County Sheriff's Bomb/Arson Unit.