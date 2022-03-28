Fire destroys home in Talmadge neighborhood; no injuries reported

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A family escaped an overnight house fire in the Talmadge neighborhood, authorities said.

The fire happened at a home in the 4400 block of 47th Street just before 3:00 a.m. The Battalion Chief tells ABC 10 News that it started in the garage and went up to the attic. The fire damaged the family’s cars and adjacent sheds on the side of the home.

ABC 10 News spoke to the family, who said they were grateful for their dog Terry who started barking, alerting them in time to get out of the house.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.