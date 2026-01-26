Fire destroys businesses at Spring Valley strip mall

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) — No injuries were reported after a fire destroyed multiple businesses at a Spring Valley strip mall early Monday morning.

Crews were dispatched to a shopping plaza in the 8300 block of Paradise Valley Road, near Worthington Street, at around 2:45 a.m. due to a fire that erupted at a clothing store and led to its roof collapsing.

The flames quickly spread to next-door businesses before crews were able to put out the blaze.

A. Campos/10News

ABC 10News learned two businesses were destroyed and two other businesses sustained some damage.

The cause of the 3-alarm fire is under investigation.

KGTV

In addition to San Miguel Fire & Rescue, crews from Heartland Fire & Rescue, National City Fire, Chula Vista Fire, and San Diego Fire-Rescue joined the firefighting efforts.