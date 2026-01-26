Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Fire destroys businesses at Spring Valley strip mall

spring_valley_fire3_sky10_012626.png
KGTV
spring_valley_fire3_sky10_012626.png
spring_valley_fire_sky10_012626.png
spring_valley_fire2_sky10_012626.png
Posted
and last updated

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) — No injuries were reported after a fire destroyed multiple businesses at a Spring Valley strip mall early Monday morning.

Crews were dispatched to a shopping plaza in the 8300 block of Paradise Valley Road, near Worthington Street, at around 2:45 a.m. due to a fire that erupted at a clothing store and led to its roof collapsing.

The flames quickly spread to next-door businesses before crews were able to put out the blaze.

spring_valley_fire_campos_012626.png

ABC 10News learned two businesses were destroyed and two other businesses sustained some damage.

The cause of the 3-alarm fire is under investigation.

spring_valley_fire2_sky10_012626.png

In addition to San Miguel Fire & Rescue, crews from Heartland Fire & Rescue, National City Fire, Chula Vista Fire, and San Diego Fire-Rescue joined the firefighting efforts.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK FOR MORE STORIES

CLICK HERE FOR MORE STORIES