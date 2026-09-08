Fire destroys building on Oceanside church property

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Fire destroyed a stand-alone building on the Community Lutheran Church property in Oceanside, authorities said Tuesday.

Crews were dispatched at 5:08 p.m. Monday to 4507 Mission Ave., arriving six minutes later to find a structure -- used both as a residential unit and for additional storage -- fully engulfed in flames. The church itself was not involved in the fire, according to the Oceanside Fire Department.

Firefighters initiated an aggressive attack using hose lines, delivering large volumes of water from multiple engines alongside an elevated stream from an Oceanside ladder truck. Crews successfully extinguished the blaze in approximately 40 minutes, fire officials reported.

The building was unoccupied at the time, and no injuries were reported. Officials deemed the building a total loss.

A total of 23 fire personnel responded to the scene, including four engines, one ladder truck, one ambulance, three chief officers, three fire investigators and one staff vehicle. The Vista Fire Department provided mutual aid, while the Oceanside Police Department and San Diego Gas & Electric assisted at the scene.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

