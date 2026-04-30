Fire damages commercial building on National City Boulevard

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) – A fire erupted at commercial building in National City early Thursday morning, prompting a large firefighting response.

The structure fire at 241 National City Boulevard, near 3rd Street, was reported at around 4:45 a.m. and led to a 2nd alarm activation.

An ABC 10News photojournalist arrived at the scene as flames shot through the building’s roof, but crews were able to stop the fire from spreading by 5:30 a.m.

KGTV

KGTV

A battalion chief with National City Fire Department said the building — which is slated for demolition — has been a problem, with crews being called to the building several times within the past six months.

Aerial water towers were used to douse the building, preventing it from collapsing, the department reported.

There were no immediate reports of injuries and the cause of the blaze is under investigation.

KGTV

KGTV

City News Service contributed to this report.