Fire crews knock down blaze at home near Skyline

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Crews knocked down a "well-involved garage fire" that spread into the attic of a home near Skyline Saturday, a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokesman said.

Crews were sent to the single-family home at 137 Sears Ave just after 9:45 a.m. It took as many as 39 personnel from SDFD and the National City Fire Department 13 minutes to extinguish the fire, SDFD said.

One person was medically evaluated, but it was unclear if that person suffered any serious injuries due to the fire.

Reports of people being trapped in the burning home "turned out not to be true," an SDFD spokesman said.

A damage estimate was unavailable and the cause of the fire is under investigation.