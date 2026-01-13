Fire causes $1.1 million in damages to Junction Bar & Grill in El Cajon

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A fire swept through a sports bar at an El Cajon strip mall today, causing extensive damage before firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control.

The fire at Junction Bar & Grill in the 700 block of Jamacha Road was reported shortly before 9:30 a.m., according to Heartland Fire & Rescue.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters took about 20 minutes to extinguish the flames, said Andy McKellar, spokesman for the eastern San Diego County emergency-services agency.

The blaze caused an estimated $1.1 million in damage to the restaurant, which had not yet opened for the day. Also, it spread into an attic space shared by other businesses in the commercial center south of Washington Avenue.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, McKellar said.

