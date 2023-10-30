Watch Now
Fire burns vacant home in Ramona

A fire that burned a Ramona home Monday was quickly put out before it became more dangerous during strong Santa Ana winds.
Posted at 1:26 PM, Oct 30, 2023
RAMONA, Calif. (CNS) - A late-morning fire damaged a vacant home Monday in a neighborhood next to Dos Picos County Park in Ramona, authorities reported.

Flames began spreading through the two-story, 4,000-square-foot home near the intersection of state Route 67 and Via Penasco in Ramona shortly after 9:30 a.m., according to Cal Fire.

It took crews about a half-hour to get the non-injury blaze under control, said Brent Pascua, a fire captain with the state agency.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

