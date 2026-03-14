Fire breaks out at Oceanside strip mall

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - A fire broke out at an Oceanside strip mall today.

About 30 firefighters from the Oceanside, Carlsbad, and Vista fire departments responded at around 7 a.m. Saturday to a report of a structure fire at 3460 Marron Road in Oceanside, according to the Oceanside Fire Department.

"The first fire engine found smoke and water flowing from the fire sprinkler system in the electrical control room of the strip mall," the OFD said. "The crew quickly suppressed the flames, containing the fire to the room of origin."

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was under investigation by the Oceanside Fire Department in collaboration with partner agencies.

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