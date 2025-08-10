Fire breaks out at Oceanside cafe

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (CNS) — An Oceanside restaurant was damaged by a fire, authorities said Sunday.

The blaze broke out shortly before 5 a.m. Saturday at Start Fresh Cafe in the 1000 block of South Coast Highway, according to the Oceanside Fire Department.

Nearly 30 personnel from the Oceanside, Vista and Carlsbad fire departments contained the fire to the kitchen area, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire, which broke out about 90 minutes before the restaurant was scheduled to open, was under investigation.