Fire at El Cajon assisted living center forces evacuations

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) – A fire at an El Cajon senior assisted living center forced dozens of staff members and patients to evacuate early Monday morning.

The 2-alarm fire was reported just before 6:30 a.m. at Carroll’s Residential Care, located on 655 Mollison Ave., according to the Heartland Fire Department.

Heartland Fire said the fire started in the facility’s kitchen area.

As firefighters from multiple agencies responded, the facility’s occupants — including over 100 patients — were evacuated.

Firefighters said the evacuation was especially challenging because many of the residents at the facility have mobility issues or complex medical needs.

ABC 10News learned the fire was knocked down just before 7 a.m., but patients and staff were not immediately allowed to return to the building.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.