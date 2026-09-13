Fiona Ma urges voters not to return ballots via US Mail

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - California Treasurer Fiona Ma, a candidate for lieutenant governor, urged voters not to use the U.S. Mail when returning their ballots in November's election during a campaign stop in San Diego Sunday.

Ma held a news conference Sunday after attending services at Bethel Baptist Church in southeast San Diego with Shane Harris, a public advocate and civil rights activist.

Ma reminded voters that ballots will begin arriving in the mail in about two weeks and urged them to be sure to sign the back of the envelope before returning the ballot or it won't be counted.

"And put your ballot into a designated ballot box, not the U.S. Postal Service," Ma said. "As we know, there have been complications in terms of mail and expediency, and so to make sure your vote is counted, make sure you put it into a designated ballot box, usually close to part of a government building or a library or a school," she added.

Ma is facing off against Republican former state Sen. Gloria Romano, who represented the Los Angeles area.

"We are all mail-in ballots now here in California since COVID," Ma said.

Sunday's appearance was part of efforts to deepen Ma's relationship with San Diego's Black community, which Harris says must remain engaged by candidates seeking statewide leadership.

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