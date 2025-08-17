Final U.S. exit on Southbound I-5 closing overnight

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Caltrans is reminding motorists that the Camino De La Plaza exit, the last U.S. exit before entering Mexico, will close Sunday evening at 9 p.m. for pipe installation as part of infrastructure improvements, reopening at 6 a.m. Monday.

Those traveling south on Interstate 5 near the border who do not want to enter Mexico will need to use the Via De San Ysidro Boulevard exit.

Signs will be posted ahead of the closure to alert motorists. Those who do not wish to cross the San Ysidro Port of Entry into Mexico can exit at Via De San Ysidro, turn right, then left onto Calle Primera, then continue toward Camino De La Plaza via Willow Road, Caltrans said.

"Please plan, allow extra travel time, and use alternate routes when possible," the agency added.

The work will be performed at night under the protection of temporary freeway lane closures for enhanced crew protection and the safety of the traveling public, officials said.

Nearby residents and businesses can expect increased traffic on the detour route, construction noise and lights during the activity, including OSHA- required vehicle back-up alarms.

The work schedule is subject to change due to weather, traffic incidents, or other maintenance considerations. Motorists are reminded to be Work Zone Alert if traveling in the area and to watch for highway workers and moving construction equipment.