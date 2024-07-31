Filipino-American man pelted with frozen eggs, ethnic slur near Mesa College

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - An Asian-American man is recounting how a dog walk on the campus of Mesa College turned into an attack, including an ethnic slur.

Christian Palayo, 27, a graduate student at UCSD, loves walking Ruby, the dog of a family friend who lives near the Mesa College campus.

Last Thursday night, just after 11 p.m., Palayo was wrapping up a walk off Marlesta Drive, near the back entrance of the school, when he heard a car just behind him.

“Suddenly, something hard hit the side of my head … Felt ringing in the left side of my face. A hard object, hard enough for my glasses and earring to come off,” said Palayo.

Moments later, Palayo, who is Filipino, heard an anti-Asian slur.

“I heard someone shout a racial slur. Then the others in the car said, ‘Go! Go! Go!’ and they sped off,” said Palayo.

Before the older model black sedan drove off, Palayo was struck two more times—by frozen eggs.

“I kind of ducked down, and two more hit on my back,” said Palayo. “I was hit Thursday but bruised over the weekend. I can imagine some older person could really be hurt by these things.”

Palayo says he filed a report with school police.

“I feel like in a post-COVID world and seeing crimes against Asians, I worry about someone like my little sister walking around and being targeted for these things,” said Palayo.

Campus police tell ABC 10News this is the first such incident they've heard of.

“I think it’s especially shocking, just because of how many Asian people live here and how much hate you can have toward an Asian person, “ said Palayo.

For Palayo, the walks he looks forward to, will no longer be relaxing.

“I felt comfortable in my skin around here. Now it's like, ‘Should l be watching my back every time I hear a car pull up?’” said Palayo.

Anyone will information no the case is asked to call San Diego Community District Police at 619-388-6405.