Fighting the extreme heat in City Heights

Whenever it gets hot, some parts of the county are especially dangerous because of what's called the urban heat island effect.

That's where things like cars, asphalt and buildings make urban areas hotter and drier ... while there may not be enough trees and shade to keep cool.

The air in City Heights was scorching Friday afternoon, and the sidewalks were nearly hot enough to fry an egg.

That's why some groups say the urban heat island effect is a huge problem in places like City Heights.

"Heat stays trapped in City Heights," said Jesse Ramirez, from the City Heights Community Development Corporation. "The residents here feel the heat disproportionately, when it comes to the general area of San Diego."

Local group Circulate San Diego teamed up with the City Heights Community Development Corporation for a walk audit down 42nd St., to see just how dangerous it is to walk through this part of town in the hot sun.

Maria Cortez has lived there for more than 50 years.

"It feels horrible, it feels miserable. I walk here every day," said Cortez. "Families with children, with babies, they struggle. And it's heartbreaking to see. You think my face is red? Their faces are even worse."

The walk audit looks at the heat risk and other things that might be a problem for pedestrians, like sidewalk conditions, weak signage or speeding drivers.

The group wants to use this data to plan out landscaping improvements, bike paths and other infrastructure with a $3.3 million grant the state gave City Heights back in March.

Longtime residents like Cortez say change can't come soon enough.

"We are one of those under-served communities. But guess what? We're not gonna be under-served," said Cortez. "We're gonna be served, and that would be my greatest joy and accomplishment."