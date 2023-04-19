Fight between brothers in Vista leads to shooting, arrest

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A fight between two brothers in Vista Wednesday led to an apparent self-defense shooting that left one of the men wounded and under arrest, authorities said.

The gunfire in the 2000 block of Buena Creek Road was reported at about 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies determined that one of the combatants, 30-year-old Elias Cruz, allegedly attacked his younger brother with a shovel, prompting the other man to open fire with a handgun to protect himself, Lt. John Spach said.

Paramedics took Cruz to Palomar Medical Center for treatment of leg wounds. He was expected to fully recover, Spach said.

Cruz was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

It was not immediately clear if the younger man suffered any injuries during the fight.

