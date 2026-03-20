Female pedestrian hospitalized in San Ysidro vehicle collision

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A female pedestrian was seriously injured early Friday when she stepped out from in between two parked vehicles and walked into the path of another vehicle in San Ysidro.

The collision happened around 3:15 a.m. Friday, when a 22-year-old man behind the wheel of an eastbound 2011 four-door BMW struck the pedestrian as she attempted to cross the road at 3800 Beyer Blvd., according to the San Diego Police Department.

The pedestrian was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where she was treated for life-threatening injuries, including fractures to both lower legs and bleeding of the brain. Her age has not yet been released.

Driving under the influence did not appear to be a factor in collision, police said.

The SDPD Traffic Division responded and was handling the investigation.

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