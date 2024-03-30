FEMA teams going door to door in flood-damaged areas in SD County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Weeks ahead of a deadline to register for flood relief, teams of FEMA workers are going door to door in flood-damaged neighborhoods.

Across several streets in Spring Valley, Yvonne Whiteley and her team of FEMA volunteers spent Friday morning, going door to door.

Representatives from FEMA have been on the ground in San Diego since shortly after the January flooding.

Ahead of the April 19 deadline for flood survivors to register for aid, FEMA crews making another push to get the word out.

“We are out here pounding the pavement … We’ve still got FEMA teams going door to door to make sure every survivor is contacted and has access to FEMA assistance if they qualify,” said Brady Penn, FEMA External Affairs Officer.

According to FEMA more than 6,100 flood victims have registered and $17.7 million have been dispersed.

FEMA says while most flood victims have registered, there are new homeowners and renters signing up every day.

So where are flood victims at in the recovery process?

A nonprofit working with many of the harder-hit flood victims recently told ABC 10news that 70% to 80% of flood survivors have yet to start to demolition process.

FEMA is reminding all impacted that flood survivors will need a home inspection to receive any aid.

Flood survivors can register at one of two Disaster Recovery Centers.

Spring Valley County Library

836 Kempton Street

Spring Valley, CA 91977

Mountain View Community Center

641 South Boundary Street

San Diego, CA 92113

In addition to visiting a Disaster Recovery Center, officials said San Diegans affected can still visit https://www.disasterassistance.gov/, use the FEMA mobile app, or call FEMA’s Helpline at 800-621-3362 (hours of 7 a.m.-10 p.m. daily).

