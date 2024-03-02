FEMA assistance offered for flood-related funeral, medical expenses

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A Shelltown family grieving a death they say stemmed from the January flooding is hoping for FEMA assistance with funeral expenses.

Days after flood waters claimed the Garcia home on Osborn Street in January, there was more devastating news.

“Broke my heart. To this day, it still breaks my heart,” said Garcia.

Rene Garcia says his 79-year-old father, Juan, was hospitalized with pneumonia, before passing away.

The grandfather of 8 and former chef, partially paralyzed from a stroke, had been feeling good, before the water pushed into his home, forcing Rene's brother into action.

Garcia’s brother, Dave, drove an SUV right up to the front door. He carried his dad down the stairs and into the SUV.

Juan was exposed to the seat-level water for many minutes before they were able dry out.

“The flood caused my dad's death,” said Garcia.

Weeks after Juan's death, family held a funeral for the beloved grandfather.

“We needed to have a good goodbye for him. He deserved it. Everything we have is because of him,” said Garcia.

Juan's passing was painful, both emotionally and financially, for loved ones.

“My sister spent $20,000 just on funeral expenses,” said Garcia.

That expense was added financial stress. Garcia says the price tag for the dry out and rebuild is about $40,000, with another $40,000 in personal property lost. The family did not have flood insurance.

So far, the family has received about $17,000 in FEMA assistance.

“It's not enough to pay for the repairs,” said Garcia.

The family has also applied for FEMA funds to cover funeral expenses.

During the pandemic, the agency also offered assistance covering COVID-related funeral costs..

The maximum reimbursement for deaths from the recent flooding is $10,000.

FEMA officials say flood victims may also apply for funds related to medical expenses and damaged medical equipment from the flood.

“If they are related … analyzed in a case by case situation. Yes, it could be covered,” said Gabriel Gonzalez, FEMA Public Information Officer.

A Gofundme campaign has been started to help the family with funeral and flood related expenses.