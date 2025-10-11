Felon arrested with guns and drugs in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (CNS) — A felon arrested on suspicion of possessing two firearms, including a ghost gun, and drugs in San Marcos was scheduled to appear in Superior Court for arraignment next week, according to authorities.

Deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff's Office's Marcos Sheriff's station saw Manuel Vargas, 31, asleep behind the wheel of his car at about 3 a.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Linda Vista Drive near William Bradley Park, according to Sgt. Agustin Rosas.

When they went to wake Vargas up, deputies allegedly noticed drug paraphernalia and arrested him. A search of the car also allegedly led to the discovery of drugs and two guns in the passenger compartment. The first was an unserialized, privately manufactured, Glock-style, 9mm, black handgun. It was loaded and had a high-capacity magazine, according to Rosas. The second gun was an unloaded .22 LR Pietro Beretta semi-automatic handgun, he said.

"Unlike weapons made by a licensed manufacturer, private manufactured firearms, also known as ghost guns, do not have a serial number or other identifiable markings," Rosas said. "The lack of a serial number makes it extremely challenging for law enforcement agencies to track these firearms to their owner or maker, hindering or delaying investigations and crime-solving efforts."

Vargas was booked into the Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of eight felonies and four misdemeanors, including carrying a loaded firearm in public, possession of an unregistered firearm, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a high-capacity magazine and possession of narcotics and narcotics paraphernalia among other charges.

Bail was set $255,350. Vargas was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday at the Vista Superior Courthouse.