Feeding San Diego sending 33,000 pounds of food donations to Los Angeles

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Feeding San Diego, a nonprofit organization fighting food insecurity in San Diego County, is sending a truckload of food donations to Los Angeles on Friday to help residents impacted by the recent wildfires.

Feeding San Diego officials said they received the call for help on Tuesday from their partners up in LA when the wildfires broke out.

In the past week, the nonprofit said it packed 26 grates into the truck, totaling 33,000 pounds of food and beverage donations. Feeding San Diego said that more than 20,000 of those donations came from the local community.

Patty O'Connor, Chief Operating Officer of Feeding San Diego, said, "It has been so heartwarming to see so many people step up and help, and I think that's because we can relate. Many of us here have been through evacuations and fires, and we know how scary that can be."

O'Connor said the following items are what they are accepting to send up to LA: "Ready-to-eat items, so anything that doesn't have to be refrigerated or cooked. Pop-up ravioli, or pop-top chicken or tuna, cereals, small cereal boxes, protein bars, and snacks are really helpful."

O'Connor said they are not accepting baby food or formula, and they have water donations covered. Drinks with electrolytes, like Gatorade, are preferred.

Feeding San Diego plans to send more trucks up after Friday, and will continue accepting donations.

O'Connor said they're in this for the long haul.

"We all know with our floods and fires in the past, people are still displaced weeks and months out, so there's still going to be a need in the next few months," O'Connor said. "We are definitely going to be sending another truckload, at least probably two or three more."

To make a monetary donation to Feeding San Diego, click here.