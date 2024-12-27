Feeding San Diego pushes need for new year food donations

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Hunger doesn't stop just because the holidays are over, and at Feeding San Diego, the new year is when the food pantry said it typically sees donations take a dip.

Feeding San Diego is hoping to offset the annual trend and boost donations this year, including monetary donations, food donations, and volunteers donating their time.

At Feeding San Diego's Marketplace, community members struggling with food insecurity can grab food items for free.

Feeding San Diego is big on food rescue, meaning it takes food from grocery retailers that would otherwise end up in a landfill. For its Marketplace, Feeding San Diego's inventory is mainly sourced from grocery retailers and donations.

Feeding San Diego officials said food donations are helpful because they provide most of its variety, and variety when grocery shopping is something Feeding San Diego said is a luxury many don't always think of.

Feeding San Diego said it has seen how different foods excite and give their shoppers something different to look forward to eating.

Sam Duke, Director of Programs with Feeding San Diego, said, "We try to make the experience as dignified as possible, reduce the stigma around asking for help so people feel comfortable coming here and receiving the support we can provide."

Food donations will not only go towards this pantry but will also help out different Feeding San Diego programs, like its school programs.

Duke said they're currently helping out 55 schools across the county with nutritious meals. They have an additional 30 schools on a waitlist.

To get involved or make a donation to Feeding San Diego, click here.