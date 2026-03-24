Feeding San Diego provides food boxes to unpaid TSA officers as partial government shutdown continues

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As the partial government shutdown continues, the number of Transportation Security Administration staff calling out is growing, leading to longer lines at the San Diego International Airport.

Despite being stretched thin, many TSA officers continue to report for duty to screen passengers and keep lines moving without receiving a paycheck. Behind the scenes, many of these workers are struggling.

“People are at a breaking point at this point as far as getting to work, you’re expected to come to work, but with what money to put gas in your car so of course people are going to get to a point where they just can’t do it anymore,” Nyrine Washington, an American Federation of Government Employees union representative, said.

With TSA officers not getting paid, non-profit organizations like Feeding San Diego are stepping in. These organizations are providing meals for families to help them get by.

“This is now the second time we’ve activated in the past 6 months to support people who are employed by the federal government during a shutdown,” Carissa Casares, director of communications for Feeding San Diego, said.

Feeding San Diego is providing boxes filled with pantry staples and fresh produce. This Thursday, the organization will distribute the boxes directly to 400 TSA officers and their families.

“Food is one of those first things that really comes into play, of do people have the food that they need, and if you miss even one paycheck, that can completely derail your life and your family's life, and it can be the difference of whether you can go to the grocery store and buy food or not,” Casares said.

Union leaders representing TSA agents say many workers are being forced to make tough financial decisions, making these food pantries a lifeline.

“They are really in need, like it’s not a joke, they’re coming, they are grateful, they appreciate any assistance that anyone can give,” Washington said.

Both Feeding San Diego and union leaders say they will continue to provide resources as long as the shutdown lasts, but they note the real solution is getting these workers paid again.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

