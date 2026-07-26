Federal probe underway into sea lion kicking incident in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Federal law enforcement officials are investigating a viral social media video in which a man kicks a sea lion, which apparently occurred at a San Diego County beach on Wednesday night.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said on Friday that its Fisheries Office of Law Enforcement has the case.

"NOAA Fisheries, Office of Law Enforcement is investigating reports of a video on social media that shows an interaction between an individual and sea lion, allegedly in La Jolla Cove,'' an NOAA Instagram post said. "In the video, the individual appears to be kicking the sea lion. This is an ongoing investigation, and we cannot provide further details at this time.''

Sea lions are federally protected under the Marine Mammal Protection Act. Actions or attempts to harass, harm, pursue, feed, capture, injure, restrain (no matter how temporarily), or kill may be punishable through fines or jail time.

"If you witness a potential Marine Mammal Protection Act violation, the best way you can help is to report the incident immediately to the NOAA Fisheries Office of Law Enforcement at 800-853-1964,'' the NOAA said.

"Investigations are most effective when detailed information is provided. Please provide as much information as possible regarding the incident witnessed.''

The video has gotten national news coverage and sparked outrage among animal advocates, including PETA, the Sierra Club and others.

"Assault is ASSAULT, no matter the species. This abuser laughed while harassing and kicking a sea lion who was desperately trying to escape,'' PETA said in a statement Friday. ``Thanks to everyone who reported it; the case is now under investigation. Leave animals ALONE, and always speak up when you witness abuse.''

Some news outlets have reported that the San Diego Police Department was involved in the case, but a department official said the SDPD was not notified of the incident.

"The incident was reported to Fish and Game, who referred it to NOAA,'' Lt. Cesar Jimenez told City News Service on Saturday. ``SDPD was not notified when the incident occurred.''

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