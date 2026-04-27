Federal officials: Alleged Guatemalan drug kingpin arrested in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An alleged Guatemalan drug kingpin has been arrested in San Diego, where he is facing federal charges related to the distribution of cocaine, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Monday.

Eugenio Dario Molina-Lopez, 61, also known as "Don Dario," had at one time a $10 million reward offered by the U.S. Department of State for information leading to his capture and conviction.

Molina-Lopez, who was indicted in 2019, allegedly led a drug trafficking organization called Los Huistas based out of northwest Guatemala on the border of Mexico.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Molina-Lopez and Los Huistas were the focus of a multi-year law enforcement investigation. Details on the circumstances leading to his arrest were not disclosed.

Molina-Lopez pleaded not guilty in San Diego federal court last Friday to charges of conspiracy to distribute cocaine intended for unlawful importation and conspiracy to distribute cocaine on board a vessel.

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