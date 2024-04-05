Federal government to look into incorrect SR-125 toll road charges

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Federal investigators are now looking into why nearly 48,000 drivers were incorrectly charged on the state Route 125 toll road.

The issues with incorrect charges reportedly began in 2022, and it includes more than 100 cases in which the wrong person was billed for someone else’s toll.

The San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) has vowed to fix the problem and reimburse customers who were overcharged.

In a statement sent to ABC 10News, a SANDAG official said, “SANDAG was recently contacted by the U.S. Department of Justice. We are assisting in any way we can and have informed the SANDAG Board.”

No other information on the matter was provided.