A push to end South Bay's only toll road on State Route 125 by 2027

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — For well over a decade, those who take the 125 have been paying a toll, and now Chula Vista Mayor Mary Casillas Salas is hoping to end the toll by 20-27 rather than in 2042 when the loan is set to be paid off

"It's not going to be easy," she said.

SANDAG said tolls on the road range from fifty cents to $3.50.

"SANDAG was able to purchase that from a private entity a little over a decade ago. One o the ways we were able to purchase it was with a loan. We are currently paying off that loan," said Coleen Clementon, deputy CEO.

Clementon said the agency recognizes where the Chula Vista mayor is coming from and it wants to work with her.

Mayor Casillas Salas said drivers are going out of their way to avoid the toll and it's impacting the economically disadvantaged

"We've heard from some companies that they have a reluctance to locate out to east Chula Vista or Otay Mesa because of the tolls and because of the economic burden it would impose on attracting workers to the area," she said.

SANDAG said it's now working on a solution.

"One of the things SANDAG is going to be embarking on soon- looking at state route 125- who uses it or who is unable to use it because of the cost- and should we make some adjustments based upon income," said Clementon.

Mayor Casillas Salas knows there will be obstacles like finding the funding needed to pay off the debt and passing legislation that would change the status of the Southbay Expressway.