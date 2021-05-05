Federal authorities seek potential victims of ex-preschool teacher who worked at San Diego County schools

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Federal authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying any potential victims of a former preschool teacher -- previously employed at several San Diego County schools -- who was recently convicted of child exploitation.

Homeland Security Investigations said 29-year-old Paul Torres Jimenez De La Cuesta pleaded guilty on April 5 to distribution of images of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct. He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 28.

Torres was arrested in June 2020 on suspicion of trading child sex abuse materials via online chat groups, HSI officials said. He was taken into custody while working at My Room to Grow Preschool in Poway, “after a federally executed search warrant of his electronic devices revealed the presence of CSAM.”

HIS officials said Torres was previously employed, in a full-time or substitute capacity, at the following county schools:

St. David’s Episcopal Church & Preschool, 5050 Milton Street, San Diego

Seaside Preschool’s Beachside Campus, 1201 Turquoise Street, San Diego

Little Sprouts Preschool – Mission Valley Campus, 403 Camino del Rio South, San Diego

NHA University of Early Learning Bethel Campus – Day Care Center, 3085 K Street, San Diego (Neighborhood House Association)

NHA Johnson Early Learning Academy – Day Care Center, 5760 Luber Street (Neighborhood House Association)

NHA Karen D Love Head Start – Day Care Center, 2060 Drescher Street - 6749 TAIT, San Diego (Neighborhood House Association)

NHA Stem Institute for Early Learning – Day Care Center, 808 W Cedar Street, San Diego (Neighborhood House Association)

YMCA of San Diego County, 3708 Ruffin Road, San Diego

San Diego Cooperative Preschool, 4190 Front Street, San Diego

Soroptimist International of the Americas - Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico

Concordia Church & School - 1695 Discovery Falls Drive, Chula Vista

My Room to Grow Preschool and Kindergarten, 13613 Cynthia Lane, Poway

HSI officials are asking that anyone who has had previous contact with Torres or has any information related to the investigation contact HIS San Diego at 760-901-1004.

The public can report suspected child predators or suspicious activity at 866-DHS-2-ICE or at ice.gov.