Federal agents seen outside Encinitas Sheriff's station, Sheriff's unaware of immigration-related operations

ENCINITAS (KGTV) — The San Diego Sheriff's Office states that it was not notified about federal agents being present at the North Coastal Sheriff's Station in Encinitas.

The Sheriff's Office released a press release on Friday, after questions from the public regarding a social media post that showed agents in front of the public parking lot at 175 N. El Camino Real.

"Any federal agency participating in immigration-related operations in Encinitas have done so without prior knowledge or assistance from the North Coastal Sheriff's Station," said the Sheriff's Office in the release.

According to the press release, the Sheriff's Station is unaware of the circumstances under which the federal agents were in the station's public parking lot.

It adds that the San Diego County Sheriff's Office remains steadfast in complying with California Senate Bill 54 (SB 54), also known as the California Values Act. The Sheriff's Office does not use agency facilities, resources or personnel to assist federal agencies with immigration enforcement.

If you have any questions about any Sheriff's activity or operations in your community, you can call the Sheriff's non-emergency line 24/7 at (858) 868-3200.