Feather Alert issued on behalf of missing 64-year-old man

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A Feather Alert is in effect in San Diego County Sunday on behalf of a 64-year-old man last seen in San Jacinto three months ago.

Earl Hyde was last seen on Sept. 24 just before 6:55 p.m. at South San Jacinto Avenue and East Esplanade Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued the alert early Sunday on behalf of the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

Hyde was described by the CHP as a 5-foot-7-inch tall man affiliated with the Soboba Band of Luiseno Indians. He weighs 180 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue bandana, gray long sleeve shirt and black pants.

Hyde is believed to be driving a silver 2014 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with the California license plate 00019V1.

Anyone with information regarding Hyde's whereabouts was urged to call 911.

The Feather Alert is also in effect in Riverside, Orange, San Bernardino and Imperial counties.

The Feather Alert program was established under a bill signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2022 to issue and coordinate alerts involving the unexplained or suspicious disappearances of Indigenous people.

