Feather Alert issued for missing 17-year-old in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO COUNTY (KGTV) — The San Diego County Sheriff's Office has issued a Feather Alert for a missing 17-year-old.

According to the sheriff's office, Sunnie Eagleton ran away from the home she was staying at on the Pala Reservation around 2:00 PM on August 2nd.

Family members told the sheriff's office Sunnie ran away because she didn't want to go back to Texas with her family.

Officials with the sheriff's office say Sunnie's mother reported her as a runaway juvenile on August 6th. They say Sunnie is considered to be at-risk, because she does not have a history of running away.

The Sheriff's Office notified the California Highway Patrol (CHP) to issue a Feather Alert across the state.

A Feather Alert is a resource available to law enforcement agencies investigating the suspicious or unexplained disappearance of an Indigenous person. The alerts provide immediate information to the public to help find a missing person.

According to a press release from the sheriff's office, Sunnie is a Native American female, around 5'2" tall and weighs about 130 pounds. The press release states she has red straight long hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a gray shirt (Cookies brand), black shorts and a black/pink handbag or backpack.

If you have any information regarding Sunnie, please contact San Diego Sheriff's Dispatch at (858) 868-3200.

