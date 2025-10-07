FBI violent crime crackdown leads to 76 arrests in San Diego area

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The FBI made scores of arrests in the San Diego area during a recently concluded three-month crackdown on violent crime, the federal agency announced Monday.

A total of 76 suspects were taken into custody locally between June 24 and Sept. 20 as part of a nationwide campaign dubbed "Summer Heat," the FBI reported.

According to the agency, the San Diego-area operations included the arrest of a violent fugitive from Mexico alleged to have supplied thousands of kilograms of methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine to Southern California traffickers and the seizure of 107 kilograms of cocaine and 74 kilograms of methamphetamine.

Additionally, the FBI San Diego Field Office helped secure a lengthy prison sentence for a fugitive who allegedly ran a multimillion-dollar criminal empire that lured young women into pornography through lies, coercion and manipulation, and facilitated several other arrests for alleged sexual exploitation or abuse of a minor, officials said.

The FBI also helped identify and locate seven children victimized by such crimes, according to the federal agency.

Nationwide, the operation led to 8,629 arrests and the seizure of 44,569 kilograms of cocaine, 421 kilograms of fentanyl and 2,281 weapons, officials said.

In addition, agents investigating violent offenses against children throughout the country identified or located 1,053 underage victims, according to the FBI.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.