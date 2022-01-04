FBI seeking tips in Imperial County bank robbery

(KGTV) — San Diego FBI investigators are asking the public for help finding the man responsible for a bank robbery in neighboring Imperial County.

The robbery occurred on Monday at about 11 a.m. at the Sun Community Federal Credit Union at 100 E. 5th Street, in Holtville, Calif. FBI investigators said the suspect walked into the bank and made a verbal demand for money from the teller.

The suspect then fled the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

Officials described the suspect as a Black man 35 to 40 years old, standing about 5'8" with thin build, and last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, black boots, white-framed sunglasses with blue lenses, camouflage neck gaiter over his face.

Anyone with information is asked to call San Diego FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI, or report any information at tips.fbi.gov.