FBI San Diego warns of cryptocurrency recovery websites

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Cryptocurrency has become so big that billions of dollars are lost every year to scams involving digital currency.

"It's extremely concerning. It's affecting everyone," said FBI Special Agent Scott Norris. "Most of these victims are suffering in silence and that's because most of them feel ashamed about what's happened to them."

Over the past few years, ABC 10News has interviewed multiple victims of crypto-related scams who were brave enough to tell their stories.

As scams have increased, so have the number of cryptocurrency recovery websites. The sites often claim they can provide cryptocurrency tracing and promise to get users’ money back.

However, Norris is warning people to pause before logging onto these sites, as it is often hard to distinguish between good companies and bad ones. He noted the sites are good at advertising and find their way to the top of internet searches.

Norris also urges users to watch out for what sites promise, and if they claim to have extreme success, they’re likely lying. He also warned of high up-front fees.

The FBI recently seized three recovery websites – MyChargeBack, Payback LTD and Claim Justice.

Payback is active again, and ABC 10News reached out to the site for comment but have not heard back.

"We are working to try and identify more of these companies and do more outreach and awareness to ensure that more victims are aware of what's going on and are best informed to make decisions on who to hire and who not to hire," Norris said.

Norris advises users to consult with or visit a local FBI field office to ask if hiring a specific recovery company is a good idea.