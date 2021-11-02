Watch
FBI: Man wearing blonde wig robs Scripps Ranch bank

Posted at 6:40 AM, Nov 02, 2021
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man in a shoulder-length wig robbed a Scripps Ranch bank Monday, authorities reported.

The thief, who appeared to be in his mid-30s, handed a demand note to a teller at the Wells Fargo branch office in the 10600 block of Scripps Poway Parkway shortly after 9:30 a.m., according to the FBI.

After the clerk gave him an undisclosed amount of cash, the robber left the bank and fled the area on foot, the federal agency reported.

He was described as a thin, roughly 5-foot-9-inch white man in dark blue pants, a blue short-sleeve shirt with a blue long-sleeve shirt underneath it, a navy-blue baseball cap, dark-colored shoes and a blonde wig.

