Father speaks out after daughter's death at Point Loma High School

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The father of a Point Loma teen is mourning the unexpected loss of his daughter.

Italia Bernay, a student at Point Loma High School, tragically ended her life on Friday on campus while a school football game was happening nearby.

Her father, Robert Bernay, decided to speak out, hoping his daughter's story would help other parents and young teens.

On Monday, students, parents, and school staff honored the 17-year-old during a memorial on campus.

Bernay says his family never saw any warning signs that his daughter was struggling until finding a diary entry after her passing. He described his daughter as happy, a straight-A student, and a school drama club member.

In a letter to parents, the school principal notified the school community about Italia's death, offering resources to parents and teachers about how to talk to their students about the tragedy and how to process it. The letter also states that mental health professionals will be on-site for support throughout the week.

Bernay hopes his daughter's loss will remind parents to check in with their children more often and ensure they are okay.

"Great soul, a great spirit. They made a comment to me today that her energy, every time she went into a room, she lights up the whole room, she was my light," said Bernay, proudly about his daughter.

Italia's family is raising money to help with her funeral expenses. If you'd like to donate, scan the QR code on the post below.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a crisis, call the Crisis Lifeline at 988.

