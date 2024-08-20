Father remembers Imperial Beach hit-and-run victim

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) - An Imperial Beach man is mourning the death of his only child, a 44-year-old woman, killed in a suspected DUI and hit-and-run collision.

“She's a good person. I will miss her terribly,” said John Chambers.

A week later, Chambers is still grappling with the news of his daughter's death.

“It struck me like a bolt of lightning. I couldn’t grasp it,” said Chamber.

44-year-old Tamara Chambers was discovered by a passer-by in the middle of the road, in the 1100 block of Connecticut Street, late Wednesday night.

Paramedics tried to revive her, but she died at the scene. Deputies say she had struck by a car.

According to sheriff's deputies, a red Chevy Camaro with a black racing stripe was seen leaving the area. With help from a helicopter, the vehicle was located less than half a mile away.

62-year-old Eric Cox, was arrested and booked on charges, including DUI and hit and run causing death. He was arraigned and pleaded not guilty on Friday.

Meanwhile, on the side of the road, there is a small memorial paying tribute to Tamara.

“She was vivacious, bubbly, kind,” said Chambers.

Chambers calls her daughter a giving person who loved to sing.

He says Tamara, who struggled with substance abuse, had been living on the streets for more than five years.

“She's had some troubles along the way. But a human is a human. We should all respect that in everyone,” said Chambers.

Tamara's friend says she had been visiting a friend in the area that night, before the hit-and-run crash cut short her life.

“I think it's a very selfish act. No matter what, a person should stop and help … it’s incomprehensible, actually … I hope for justice to be served, and for him to be held accountable,” said Chambers.

A vigil has been planned to honor Tamara. It's scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday at the Imperial Beach Pier.