Father makes appeal on 2-year anniversary of teen son's stabbing death in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — New information reveals what may have sparked a fight that led to the stabbing death of a 15-year-old boy in Chula Vista two years ago.

Hard to describe the feeing. Devin was my everything,” said Lee Griffiths.

Two years later, a father's grief is dulled, but it's always there.

“Inside, it’s just empty. It's like something's gone,” said Griffiths.

On a night in late January of 2020, Griffiths says his 15-year-old son Devin snuck out to go to a Snapchat-advertised birthday party in the 900 of Maria Way in Chula Vista.

Griffiths says according to witnesses, it was a dance between a boy and a girl, that sparked jealousy and a fight.

‘The fight started in the back yard with one of Devin's friend and another kid,” said Griffiths.

Police say the fight eventually spilled into the street.

“A bunch of kids ganged up against Devin’s friend and that’s when Devin stepped in to help his friend. That’s just how he was raised, to stand up for his friends,” said Griffiths.

The Helix High sophomore was stabbed several times. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died more than two weeks later.

"It was like my whole world ended,” said Griffiths. “He was a goofy, really good kid. He had a really good soul.”

Devin's friends raised money for a memorial bench at a Lemon Grove park he loved riding his scooter in.

A year after it was dedicated, a grieving father is still looking for answers.

“I want to find the truth, and I believe a lot of people have information out there. There were videos of my son laying on the ground, dying, after he got stabbed, so I believe there were videos of the fight,” said Griffiths.

Police say the group of 8 to 15 people involved in the brawl, mostly males between 17 and 20 years of age, fled the scene in at least two vehicles.

“I need justice for my son and myself. I want to see someone held accountable,” said Griffiths.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chula Vista Police Department at (619) 691-5074 or use the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

