Father, community raise concerns about racist bullying at middle school in Poway

POWAY, Calif. (KGTV) — Frustration and disappointment from a Poway father who said he's had enough after a number of racist bullying incidents involving his son.

Thomas Smith is a single father to an 11-year-old boy at Meadowbrook Middle School. Smith said shortly after the school year started, so did the bullying.

“It was brought to my attention that he was being bullied, pulling his hair and making comments to him,” Smith said about what was happening to his son.

Smith said he went to the school in person and was told it would be investigated, but never heard back. Earlier in the month, he learned from his son the bullying was still going on.

“Uses of the n-word, calling my son a hog-rider, sending him cartoon memes of Black cartoon character riding a pig,” described Smith.

“Caucasian kids walking around doing 'Black power,' making statements like, 'Oh, it's Black power month but it's also monkey month,'” he addded.

Smith said he complained again and was told the school would investigate, but again, he got no response.

According to Smith, he was told that they “got it,” but he felt that “doesn’t resolve the issue.”

So Thursday, Smith faced the Poway Unified School District board and pleaded for them to take action.

The district sent the following letter with ABC 10News, which was sent to parents by the school principal.

The Poway Unified School District and Meadowbrook Middle School want to make it very clear these types of [hateful and harassing] behaviors and incidents will not be tolerated. We are extremely disappointed by the students’ behavior and want to emphasize that it does not reflect our values of making sure our students are able to learn in a safe and caring environment, where all students are respected.



Meadowbrook Middle School is a “No Place for Hate” campus and the students and staff have worked hard toward achieving that goal. We are meeting with concerned students, families, and staff, and we are confident we can use this incident as a learning opportunity to improve our overall cultural understanding and collaboration. We are also utilizing a Hate/Harassment Course for students involved in this incident to educate them on the harm of hate language and behavior.



Please join me in communicating with our students that our community values respect for each and every student. It is our collective responsibility to make Meadowbrook a safe and supportive environment for all Mustangs.



Sincerely,



Crystal Brownlee



Principal





The associate superintendent also spoke during public comment, and she said, “It deeply saddens me that during Black History Month, we have had incidents of hate."

Smith said he wants a meeting with school and district officials and the parents of all kids involved.

“There has to be a conversation amongst parents, so this doesn’t happen again. I teach my kid to love, regardless. So, what are you teaching yours?” Smith said.