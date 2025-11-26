Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1 dead in two-vehicle collision on SR-125 in Lemon Grove area

LEMON GROVE, Calif. (KGTV) – A collision involving two vehicles on state Route 125 in Lemon Grove left one person dead Wednesday morning.

According to the California Highway Patrol incident report, the crash occurred just after 5:30 a.m. northbound SR-125 near the transition to state Route 94.

Details on how the incident unfolded were not immediately available, but the CHP’s report indicated one of the two vehicles involved veered off the freeway and plummeted down an embankment.

ABC 10News learned the person in that vehicle died at the scene.

The CHP stated the other vehicle involved left the area after the wreck.

No other injuries were immediately reported.

